by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 20, 2022 12:36 PM | 1 min read
BioLineRx Highlights Early-Stage Trial Data From Cancer Vaccine Candidate
  • BioLineRx Ltd BLRX announced results from the Phase 1/2a study of the intratumoral cancer vaccine candidate AGI-134 in patients with unresectable metastatic solid tumors.
  • The study met its primary endpoint of AGI-134's safety and tolerability. 
  • In this first-in-human trial, 38 patients were treated with AGI-134. 
  • Part 1 demonstrated that AGI-134 was safe and well tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities reported. 
  • The maximum tolerated dose was not reached, and the recommended dose for part 2 of the study (RP2D) was determined to be up to 200mg. 
  • In the dose expansion part 2 of the study, AGI-134 was generally well-tolerated, with treatment-related adverse events being transient and primarily mild to moderate.
  • Most patients analyzed showed an increase in Alpha-Gal antibodies, indicating increased overall immune activity. 
  • Additionally, increases in antigen-presenting cells (APCs) were observed in most tissue samples analyzed. 
  • T cell and macrophage tumor infiltration was seen in approximately one-third of evaluable patients' injected tumors and approximately half of evaluable patients' un-injected lesions. 
  • Radiological assessments found that 29% of patients in the trial achieved the best overall response of the stable disease. Seven of the 11 patients who achieved stable disease had previously failed checkpoint-inhibitor therapy. 
  • Price Action: BLRX shares are down 8.90% at $0.56 on the last check Monday.

