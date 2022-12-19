- Pfizer Inc PFE has opted into the right to develop and commercialize LianBio's LIAN sisunatovir, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapeutic candidate, in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore under the companies' existing strategic collaboration to expand patient access in Greater China.
- In June 2022, Pfizer acquired ReViral Ltd. and its portfolio of RSV therapeutic candidates, except development and commercialization rights for sisunatovir in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore, which LianBio had previously in-licensed from ReViral in March 2021.
- Under the terms of Pfizer's opt-in to sisunatovir rights, LianBio will receive a $20 million upfront payment, to be released from previously restricted cash paid by Pfizer to LianBio in 2020 under the companies' existing strategic collaboration.
- Additionally, LianBio is eligible to receive up to $135 million in potential development and commercial milestone payments and tiered low single-digit percent of sisunatovir net sales in the territories.
- Pfizer will assume all development and commercial activities and costs in the region and will release LianBio from its royalty and milestone obligations for sisunatovir.
- Price Action: LIAN shares are up 23.7% at $1.67 on the last check Monday.
