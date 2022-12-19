Zymeworks Cancer Candidate Shows Objective Response Of 41% In Bile Duct Cancer

- Zymeworks Inc ZYME announced topline results from the pivotal Phase 2b HERIZON-BTC-01 trial investigating zanidatamab as monotherapy in patients with previously treated HER2-amplified and expressing biliary tract cancers (BTC).
- In October, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) announced to acquire rights to zanidatamab across all indications in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and all other territories except for those Asia/Pacific territories that Zymeworks previously licensed to BeiGene Ltd BGNE.
- The topline results showed that 41.3% of enrolled patients with HER2-amplified and expressing (IHC2+ and 3+) disease achieved an objective response.
- The median duration of response was 12.9 months.
- The safety profile of zanidatamab in this trial was consistent with that observed in previously reported monotherapy studies, with no new safety signals identified.
- Price Action: ZYME shares are up 4.80% at $6.77 on the last check Monday.
