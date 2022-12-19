Zymeworks Cancer Candidate Shows Objective Response Of 41% In Bile Duct Cancer

by

Zymeworks Inc ZYME announced topline results from the pivotal Phase 2b HERIZON-BTC-01 trial investigating zanidatamab as monotherapy in patients with previously treated HER2-amplified and expressing biliary tract cancers (BTC).

Analyst Moves To Sidelines After Jazz Pharma Deal Shifts Zymeworks To Early Stage Pipeline. The topline results showed that 41.3% of enrolled patients with HER2-amplified and expressing (IHC2+ and 3+) disease achieved an objective response.

The median duration of response was 12.9 months.

The safety profile of zanidatamab in this trial was consistent with that observed in previously reported monotherapy studies, with no new safety signals identified.

Price Action: ZYME shares are up 4.80% at $6.77 on the last check Monday.

