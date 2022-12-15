Seelos Therapeutics Shares Preclinical Data From Potential Parkinson's Disease Candidate

by

announced in vivo data demonstrating that a single dose of SLS-004 downregulated the production of alpha-synuclein (α-synuclein). This reduction of α-synuclein by SLS-004 in an established α-synuclein overexpressing animal model of Parkinson's disease (PD) resulted in a substantial increase and recovery of degeneration in tyrosine hydroxylase positive (TH+) dopaminergic neurons.

TH+ dopaminergic neurons in the midbrain region, called substantia nigra pars compacta (SNpc), are known to degenerate in patients with PD.

This degeneration is attributed to the cardinal Parkinsonian symptoms of tremor, rigidity, bradykinesia, and postural disturbances.

The preliminary findings indicate that a single dose of SLS-004 administered in the brain's SNpc test hemisphere produced a substantial increase in and recovery of degenerating TH+ dopaminergic neurons compared to the administration of the control vector.

In July 2021, Seelos announced positive in vivo data demonstrating the down-regulation of SNCA mRNA and protein expression from a study of SLS-004. A single dose of SLS-004 produced a therapeutically desirable 27% reduction in SNCA mRNA and a 40% reduction in SNCA protein expression.

Also, in June 2022, Seelos released statistically significant data in an in vitro gene therapy study of SLS-004 utilizing CRISPR-dCas9 in dementia with Lewy bodies.

Price Action: SEEL shares are down 6.98% at $1.20 on the last check Thursday.

