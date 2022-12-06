ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Summit Therapeutics Shares Surge After Licensing Agreement For Cancer Program

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 6, 2022 9:54 AM | 1 min read
Summit Therapeutics Shares Surge After Licensing Agreement For Cancer Program
  • Akeso Inc announced a collaboration and license agreement with Summit Therapeutics Inc SMMT to out-license its breakthrough bispecific antibody, ivonescimab (PD-1/VEGF, AK112) for development and commercialization in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Japan. 
  • In addition, the company will co-brand the product in the license territories.
  • Currently, Akeso is conducting a phase 3 trial of ivonescimab monotherapy versus pembrolizumab monotherapy as the first-line treatment for NSCLC patients with positive PD-L1 expression. 
  • In the Phase 2 study, ivonescimab showed an overall response rate (ORR) in patients with NSCLC who have failed EGFR-TKI's of 68.4% and a median Progression-Free Survival (mPFS) of 8.2 months when combined with combination chemotherapy as compared to historical mPFS of 4.3 months in combination chemotherapy alone, the current standard of care. 
  • Akeso will receive a $500 million upfront payment, and the total potential deal value is up to $5 billion, including regulatory and commercial milestone payments. 
  • Akeso will also receive a low double-digit percentage of royalties on net product sales of ivonescimab. 
  • Akeso will retain development and commercialization rights for the rest of the world, including China. 
  • Price Action: SMMT shares are up 67% at $1.32 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareContractsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral