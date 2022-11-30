Dynavax Adjuvant Based COVID-19 Vaccine Lowers The Risk Of Transmission

by

Clover Biopharmaceuticals Ltd announced that Clinical Infectious Diseases has published additional data from the SPECTRA Phase 2/3 trial that showed the SCB-2019 COVID-19 vaccine reduced the risk of transmission to household members compared to placebo participants.

Clover developed the SCB-2019 antigen, a stabilized trimeric form of the S-protein based on the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and combined it with Dynavax Technologies Corp's DVAX CpG 1018 advanced adjuvant and aluminum hydroxide (alum).

CpG 1018 advanced adjuvant and aluminum hydroxide (alum). The study demonstrated that a household contact was 84% less likely to get a SARS-CoV-2 infection when the infected household member had received SCB-2019 compared to households where the infected household member was not vaccinated.

China-Based COVID-19 Shot Neutralizes Omicron Subvariants. Among the 134 household contacts of infected household members who had received SCB-2019, there was one COVID-19 case; among the 250 household contacts of infected household members who were not vaccinated, there were 12 cases.

No cases of symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection among household contacts who were partially or fully vaccinated and where the infected household member was vaccinated with SCB-2019.

Clover is working towards completing regulatory submissions in China, Europe, and the World Health Organization for SCB-2019 by the end of 2022.

