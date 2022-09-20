by

China-based Clover Biopharmaceuticals Ltd announced data from its ongoing Phase 3 study evaluating SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) as a universal COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate.

announced data from its ongoing Phase 3 study evaluating SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) as a universal COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate. Clover created its COVID-19 vaccine candidate by combining SCB-2019 with Dynavax Technologies Corporation's DVAX adjuvant.

adjuvant. The data showed that SCB-2019 elicited superior neutralizing antibodies against the omicron BA.5 subvariant, the currently dominant variant, when administered as a heterologous third dose compared to a third dose of the inactivated vaccine.

Related: Dynavax's Adjuvant Based COVID-19 Shot Shows Robust Immune Response, Safety In Younger Populations.

Dynavax's Adjuvant Based COVID-19 Shot Shows Robust Immune Response, Safety In Younger Populations. Preliminary analyses in subjects with low pre-booster neutralizing antibody levels showed that SCB-2019 elicited a 6.5-fold increase in antibody titers against Omicron BA.5 relative to pre-booster levels.

This response was 5-fold higher than the response to the inactivated vaccine booster, which elicited a 1.6-fold increase in antibody titers against omicron BA.5.

The omicron BA.5 heterologous booster responses are consistent with prior data from this Phase 3 study, which showed a similarly superior response relative to an inactivated vaccine.

Clover is working on regulatory submissions to the China National Medical Products Administration, the European Medicines Agency, and the World Health Organization in 2H of 2022 while preparing for its commercialization in China and globally.

Price Action: DVAX shares are up 7.36% at $11.38 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

DVAX shares are up 7.36% at $11.38 premarket on the last check Tuesday. Photo by hakan german from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.