Inhibrx Posts Updated Efficacy, Safety Data From Expansion Cohorts Of Bone Cancer Candidate

by

Inhibrx Inc INBX announced updated efficacy and safety data from the ongoing Phase 1 INBRX-109 expansion cohorts for chondrosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that usually begins in the bones.

announced updated efficacy and safety data from the ongoing Phase 1 INBRX-109 expansion cohorts for chondrosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that usually begins in the bones. Inhibrx presented this dataset as of May 2022 at the Annual Connective Tissue Oncology Society Conference, which included matured data on the original chondrosarcoma cohort and initial data from an additional cohort of chondrosarcoma patients with the isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) mutation.

Related: Inhibrx's Experimental Drug For Inherited Disease Capable For Accelerated FDA Approval.

Inhibrx's Experimental Drug For Inherited Disease Capable For Accelerated FDA Approval. Among the 33 patients evaluable, the disease control rate was 87.9%, or 29 out of 33 patients, with two patients achieving partial responses (6.1%) and 27 patients achieving stable disease (81.8%).

Disease control was observed in patients with and without IDH1/IDH2 mutations.

Of those achieving stable disease, 55.6% had a decrease from baseline tumor size.

Clinical benefit was durable, 14 of 33 patients (42.4%) who achieved disease control had a clinical benefit lasting greater than six months, and the longest duration of the stable disease is 20 months.

The median progression-free survival (PFS) is 7.6 months, and five patients remain on the study.

Price Action: INBX shares are up 1.13% at $32.33 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.