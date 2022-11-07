GSK's Conditionally Approved Blood Cancer Drug Fails On Progression-Free Survival Goal Over Standard Care

by

GSK plc's GSK DREAMM-3 Phase 3 head-to-head superiority trial of Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin) for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS).

DREAMM-3 Phase 3 head-to-head superiority trial of Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin) for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS). The trial evaluated Blenrep monotherapy versus pomalidomide in combination with low-dose dexamethasone (PomDex).

In the DREAMM-3 trial, the primary endpoint of PFS demonstrated a hazard ratio (HR) of 1.03.

The median progression-free survival was longer for Blenrep vs. PomDex (11.2 months vs. 7 months).

The overall response rate (ORR) was 41% for belantamab mafodotin and 36% for PomDex.

Blenrep demonstrated a deeper response rate when compared with PomDex (25% vs. 8%).

The median follow-up was 11.5 months for Blenrep and 10.8 months for PomDex; the median duration of response (DOR) was not reached for Blenrep vs. 8.5 months for PomDex.

DOR rates at 12 months were 76.8% and 48.4% for Blenrep and PomDex, respectively.

At the time of the primary analysis, the overall survival (OS) data had only achieved 37.5% overall maturity.

The median OS was 21.2 and 21.1 months for Blenrep and PomDex, respectively, with an HR of 1.14.

Blenrep received FDA accelerated approval as a monotherapy for RRMM patients who have received at least four prior therapies.

Additional trials within the DREAMM clinical trial program will continue. Data from the DREAMM-7 and DREAMM-8 Phase 3 trials are anticipated in 1H of 2023.

