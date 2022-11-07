ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

GSK's Conditionally Approved Blood Cancer Drug Fails On Progression-Free Survival Goal Over Standard Care

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
November 7, 2022 6:42 AM | 1 min read
GSK's Conditionally Approved Blood Cancer Drug Fails On Progression-Free Survival Goal Over Standard Care
  • GSK plc's GSK DREAMM-3 Phase 3 head-to-head superiority trial of Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin) for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS).
  • The trial evaluated Blenrep monotherapy versus pomalidomide in combination with low-dose dexamethasone (PomDex).
  • In the DREAMM-3 trial, the primary endpoint of PFS demonstrated a hazard ratio (HR) of 1.03. 
  • The median progression-free survival was longer for Blenrep vs. PomDex (11.2 months vs. 7 months). 
  • The overall response rate (ORR) was 41% for belantamab mafodotin and 36% for PomDex. 
  • Blenrep demonstrated a deeper response rate when compared with PomDex (25% vs. 8%). 
  • Also See: Citing Efficacy, GSK Stops Two Pivotal UTI Antibiotic Trials Early.
  • The median follow-up was 11.5 months for Blenrep and 10.8 months for PomDex; the median duration of response (DOR) was not reached for Blenrep vs. 8.5 months for PomDex.
  • DOR rates at 12 months were 76.8% and 48.4% for Blenrep and PomDex, respectively. 
  • At the time of the primary analysis, the overall survival (OS) data had only achieved 37.5% overall maturity. 
  • The median OS was 21.2 and 21.1 months for Blenrep and PomDex, respectively, with an HR of 1.14.
  • Blenrep received FDA accelerated approval as a monotherapy for RRMM patients who have received at least four prior therapies. 
  • Additional trials within the DREAMM clinical trial program will continue. Data from the DREAMM-7 and DREAMM-8 Phase 3 trials are anticipated in 1H of 2023.
  • Price Action: GSK shares are down 1.36% at $32.54 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareGeneral