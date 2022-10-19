ñol

PTC Therapeutics Pauses Enrollment In Huntington's Candidate Trial In US

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 19, 2022 6:28 AM | 1 min read
PTC Therapeutics Pauses Enrollment In Huntington's Candidate Trial In US
  • PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT confirmed that enrollment is active and ongoing for its Phase 2 PIVOT-HD trial of PTC518 for Huntington's disease at study sites globally
  • The Phase 2 PIVOT-HD study consists of two parts:
    • An initial 12-week placebo-controlled part focused on PTC518 pharmacology and pharmacodynamic effect.
    • Followed by a 9-month placebo-controlled part, during which blood (CSF) and radiographic biomarker data will be collected.
  • The study will initially include two dose levels, 5 milligrams, and 10 milligrams, with the potential to study a third dose leveraging the titratability of the drug. 
  • The approvals received for the 12-month study include both the 5mg and 10mg dose levels and a potential third dose pending the results of the first two dosing cohorts.
  • Enrollment in the 12-week portion of the study began first in the U.S. and continues globally. 
  • To date, no treatment-related adverse events have been reported in the U.S. or outside of the U.S. 
  • However, the FDA has requested additional data to allow the study to proceed in the U.S. Accordingly, enrollment in the U.S. has been paused while discussions with the FDA continue.
  • PTC is working towards sharing data from the 12-week portion of PIVOT-HD within the first half of 2023.
  • Price Action: PTCT shares closed 15.7% lower at $41.11 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareFDAMoversTrading IdeasGeneral