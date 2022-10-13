FDA Signals Shortage For Teva Pharma's ADHD Drug Due To Manufacturing Delay

by

The FDA said that there was a shortage of Adderall after intermittent manufacturing delays at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA .

. Adderall is indicated to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). It is an FDA-approved prescription drug made of two stimulants, amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

Other manufacturers continue to produce amphetamine-mixed salts. Still, the FDA said there is insufficient supply to meet U.S. market demand through those producers.

According to the FDA’s website, supply recovery for different doses and forms of the drug ranges from October 2022 to March 2023.

“It is possible that some people may encounter a backorder (intermittently) based on timing and high demand, but these are only temporary … and we expect inventory recovery in the coming months,” Teva said.

Five doses of Teva’s generic immediate-release Adderall are on backorder, with recovery expected in March, including the most popular 10mg, 20mg, and 30mg pills, according to the FDA.

Most of Teva’s branded immediate-release formulations are available, but the 10mg tablets are also on backorder, with recovery expected this month.

Price Action: TEVA shares traded 1.36% higher at $8.18 premarket on the last check Thursday.

