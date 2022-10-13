FDA Signals Shortage For Teva Pharma's ADHD Drug Due To Manufacturing Delay

- The FDA said that there was a shortage of Adderall after intermittent manufacturing delays at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.
- Adderall is indicated to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). It is an FDA-approved prescription drug made of two stimulants, amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.
- Other manufacturers continue to produce amphetamine-mixed salts. Still, the FDA said there is insufficient supply to meet U.S. market demand through those producers.
- According to the FDA’s website, supply recovery for different doses and forms of the drug ranges from October 2022 to March 2023.
- “It is possible that some people may encounter a backorder (intermittently) based on timing and high demand, but these are only temporary … and we expect inventory recovery in the coming months,” Teva said.
- Five doses of Teva’s generic immediate-release Adderall are on backorder, with recovery expected in March, including the most popular 10mg, 20mg, and 30mg pills, according to the FDA.
- Most of Teva’s branded immediate-release formulations are available, but the 10mg tablets are also on backorder, with recovery expected this month.
- Price Action: TEVA shares traded 1.36% higher at $8.18 premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.