Moderna In-Licenses Autolus' Technology For mRNA-Based Cancer Therapeutics

- Moderna Inc MRNA has exercised its option to license Autolus Therapeutics plc's AUTL proprietary binders against an undisclosed immuno-oncology target for the development and commercialization of mRNA therapeutics.
- This follows an original agreement with Moderna announced in August 2021, granting Moderna an exclusive option to license Autolus' proprietary binders for up to four immuno-oncology targets for incorporation in certain mRNA therapeutics.
- On exercise of the option, Autolus has received an option exercise payment and is eligible to receive development and commercial milestone payments for each product successfully commercialized.
- In addition, Autolus would receive royalties on net sales of all products commercialized under the agreement.
- Price Action: AUTL shares are up 8.89% at $3.24 on the last check Wednesday.
