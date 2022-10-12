ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Moderna In-Licenses Autolus' Technology For mRNA-Based Cancer Therapeutics

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 12, 2022 11:30 AM | 1 min read
Moderna In-Licenses Autolus' Technology For mRNA-Based Cancer Therapeutics
  • Moderna Inc MRNA has exercised its option to license Autolus Therapeutics plc's AUTL proprietary binders against an undisclosed immuno-oncology target for the development and commercialization of mRNA therapeutics.
  • This follows an original agreement with Moderna announced in August 2021, granting Moderna an exclusive option to license Autolus' proprietary binders for up to four immuno-oncology targets for incorporation in certain mRNA therapeutics. 
  • Related: Moderna Shares Are Surging After Merck Exercised Personalized Cancer Vaccine Pact.
  • On exercise of the option, Autolus has received an option exercise payment and is eligible to receive development and commercial milestone payments for each product successfully commercialized. 
  • In addition, Autolus would receive royalties on net sales of all products commercialized under the agreement.
  • Price Action: AUTL shares are up 8.89% at $3.24 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechLarge CapNewsPenny StocksHealth CareContractsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral