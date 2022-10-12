Moderna In-Licenses Autolus' Technology For mRNA-Based Cancer Therapeutics

by

Moderna Inc MRNA has exercised its option to license Autolus Therapeutics plc's AUTL proprietary binders against an undisclosed immuno-oncology target for the development and commercialization of mRNA therapeutics.

has exercised its option to license proprietary binders against an undisclosed immuno-oncology target for the development and commercialization of mRNA therapeutics. This follows an original agreement with Moderna announced in August 2021, granting Moderna an exclusive option to license Autolus' proprietary binders for up to four immuno-oncology targets for incorporation in certain mRNA therapeutics.

On exercise of the option, Autolus has received an option exercise payment and is eligible to receive development and commercial milestone payments for each product successfully commercialized.

In addition, Autolus would receive royalties on net sales of all products commercialized under the agreement.

Price Action: AUTL shares are up 8.89% at $3.24 on the last check Wednesday.

