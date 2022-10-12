ñol

Novavax Prototype COVID-19 Vaccine Data Shows Benefit Against Variants

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 12, 2022 10:50 AM | 1 min read
Novavax Prototype COVID-19 Vaccine Data Shows Benefit Against Variants
  • Novavax Inc NVAX presented data from the Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial and Study 307 (Lot Consistency) at the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2022. 
  • PREVENT-19 data showed that the prototype Novavax COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) achieved its pre-specified immunologic endpoint. 
  • Immunoglobulin G (IgG; a type of antibody) levels increased significantly relative to pre-boost levels.
  • Neutralizing antibodies against the prototype strain also increased by 34- to 27-fold compared to pre-boost levels when boosted at eight or 11 months. 
  • Related: Swiss Health Agency Approves Pfizer, Novavax's Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Boosters.
  • Boosting also increased IgG and human angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (hACE2) receptor inhibition antibody levels against Omicron BA.1, BA.2, and BA.5 variants, comparable to those observed in Phase 3 efficacy studies.
  • In the pediatric trial, neutralizing titers were 2.7-fold higher than those seen with primary vaccination, and a significant boost was observed for antibodies against Omicron BA.1, BA.2, and BA.5.
  • Study 307 met its primary endpoint, showing that three lots of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine tested as a heterologous booster induced consistent immune responses in vaccinated adults aged 18 to 49.
  • The company said it has ongoing trials further exploring the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine's potential as an effective booster against these variants, including BA.4/5
  • Price Action: NVAX shares are down 0.95% at $18.79 on the last check Wednesday.

