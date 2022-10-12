Novavax Prototype COVID-19 Vaccine Data Shows Benefit Against Variants

by

Novavax Inc NVAX presented data from the Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial and Study 307 (Lot Consistency) at the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2022.

presented data from the Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial and Study 307 (Lot Consistency) at the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2022. PREVENT-19 data showed that the prototype Novavax COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) achieved its pre-specified immunologic endpoint.

Immunoglobulin G (IgG; a type of antibody) levels increased significantly relative to pre-boost levels.

Neutralizing antibodies against the prototype strain also increased by 34- to 27-fold compared to pre-boost levels when boosted at eight or 11 months.

Swiss Health Agency Approves Pfizer, Novavax's Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Boosters. Boosting also increased IgG and human angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (hACE2) receptor inhibition antibody levels against Omicron BA.1, BA.2, and BA.5 variants, comparable to those observed in Phase 3 efficacy studies.

In the pediatric trial, neutralizing titers were 2.7-fold higher than those seen with primary vaccination, and a significant boost was observed for antibodies against Omicron BA.1, BA.2, and BA.5.

Study 307 met its primary endpoint, showing that three lots of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine tested as a heterologous booster induced consistent immune responses in vaccinated adults aged 18 to 49.

The company said it has ongoing trials further exploring the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine's potential as an effective booster against these variants, including BA.4/5

