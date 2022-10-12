BeiGene's Brukinsa Shows Superior Progression-Free Survival Versus JNJ's Treatment

- BeiGene Limited BGNE announced topline data from the Phase 3 ALPINE trial of Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) against ibrutinib in previously treated patients with relapsed or refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).
- Brukinsa achieved superior Progression-Free Survival (PFS) versus Johnson & Johnson's JNJ Imbruvica (ibrutinib) in a final analysis of the Phase 3 ALPINE trial.
- Related: BeiGene's Brukinsa Tops JNJ's Imbruvica In Overall Response Rate In Leukemia Study.
- Brukinsa was generally well tolerated; safety findings at the final PFS analysis were consistent with prior reports.
- "With this final PFS analysis, BRUKINSA has achieved superior progression-free survival, as well as superiority in overall response rate versus ibrutinib," said Mehrdad Mobasher, Chief Medical Officer of Hematology at BeiGene.
- BeiGene's supplemental marketing application for Brukinsa for CLL or SLL is currently under review with the FDA, with a target action date of January 20, 2023.
- Price Action: BGNE shares are up 4.21% at $130.79 on the last check Wednesday.
