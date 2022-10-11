IASO Biotherapeutics, Cabaletta Bio Ink License Pact For CD19 Binder

- IASO Biotherapeutics has granted a worldwide license to Cabaletta Bio Inc CABA to develop, manufacture and commercialize a clinically validated fully-human CD19 binder designed to modify T cells for autoimmune diseases.
- IASO Bio is entitled to receive approximately $162 million in aggregate payments, including an upfront payment, potential milestone payments, and royalties.
- IASO Bio has the right of the first negotiation to develop and commercialize Cabaletta's products using the licensed sequence in the Greater China region.
- Cabaletta Bio announced CABA-201, a newly designed, fully human CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) containing a 4-1BB co-stimulatory domain.
- "We have a sufficient cash runway that will allow us to advance CABA-201 in parallel with the DesCAARTes and MusCAARTes trials employing our chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) technology," said Steven Nichtberger, CEO and Co-founder of Cabaletta.
- The company anticipates an IND submission for CABA-201 in the first half of 2023, and pending FDA clearance of the IND, initial clinical data by the first half of 2024.
- Price Action: CABA shares are up 3.50% at $0.74 on the last check Tuesday.
