- Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc SUPN received FDA's complete response letter (CRL) for the SPN-830 marketing application.
- SPN-830 is an investigational apomorphine infusion device under review for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations (OFF episodes) in Parkinson's disease (PD).
- The CRL requires additional information and analysis related to the infusion device and drug product, including labeling, product quality and manufacturing, device performance, and risk analysis.
- Related: FDA Approves Expanded Use Of Supernus' Viloxazine In Adult ADHD Patients.
- In addition, the FDA mentions that approval requires inspections that could not be completed on time due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
- The CRL does not request additional efficacy and safety clinical studies.
- The FDA has determined that the amendment to the Company's application in response to the CRL will be subject to a Class 2, or six-month, review timeline.
- Last year, Supernus acquired Adamas Pharmaceuticals for $9.10 per share, or $450 million, to strengthen its Parkinson's disease portfolio.
- Price Action: SUPN shares are down 11.4% at $29.50 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.