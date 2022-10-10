FDA Approves scPharmaceuticals' Self-Administered Med For Congestion in Chronic Heart Failure

- The FDA has approved scPharmaceuticals Inc's SCPH Furoscix (furosemide injection), a proprietary formulation of furosemide delivered via an On-Body Infusor for congestion due to fluid overload in heart failure patients.
- Furoscix is not indicated for emergencies or in patients with acute pulmonary edema. Furoscix Infusor will deliver only an 80-mg dose.
- The company says Furoscix is the first and only FDA-approved subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home via the Furoscix Infusor.
- "We are preparing to optimize commercialization efforts to offer FUROSCIX to patients in the first quarter of next year to drive rapid patient adoption to meet the needs of the $5.9 billion addressable market in the U.S," said John Tucker, President, and CEO.
- Concurrently, scPharmaceuticals secured a $100 million secured debt facility from Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.
- The company will use the funds and cash on hand to repay indebtedness and execute the launch of Furoscix.
- Price Action: SCPH shares are down 7.23% at $4.62 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
