FDA Approves GSK's Whooping Cough Vaccine During Pregnancy For Prevention In Infants

- The FDA has approved GSK Plc's GSK Boostrix vaccine during the third trimester of pregnancy to prevent whooping cough in infants younger than two months.
- "When the Boostrix vaccine is given during pregnancy, it boosts antibodies in the mother, which are transferred to the developing baby," the agency said.
- While the FDA's approval of Boostrix has always included its use during pregnancy to protect the vaccinated individual, the latest decision expands its use to help prevent pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, in infants younger than two months.
- The agency first approved the vaccine in 2005 for adolescents ages 10 years through 18 as a single-dose shot to prevent tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough.
- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 4.2% of the total cases of pertussis – a common respiratory disease – reported in the United States in 2021 were in infants younger than six months of age.
- Price Action: GSK shares are up 0.10% at $30.14 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.