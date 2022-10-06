Verve's Stock Price Could Continue To Rise Through Clinical Progress - Despite Worries About "DeeperPocketed" Competition

- Credit Suisse has initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics Inc VERV with a Neutral rating and a $48 target price.
- Its lead assets are VERVE-101 for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and VERVE-201 for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH).
- The analyst is cautious about VERVE-101, citing a distinct advantage of being a one-time PCSK9 therapy that could free patients from a lifetime of monthly injections. However, patients are still required to take daily oral statins.
- Related: Verve Therapeutics Posts Updated Preclinical Data For Gene-Editing Therapy In Cardiovascular Disease.
- Credit Suisse sees high market barriers related to commercial payers and high out-of-pocket expenses for Medicare patients.
- However, the analyst believes payer challenges may not be fully appreciated until product approval/launch.
- The opinion is based on numerically worse LDL-C reduction data, elevated liver enzymes, lack of outcomes evidence at launch, and reimbursement challenges.
- Additionally, Leqvio has not demonstrated much commercial success despite less frequent dosing every six months.
- The market could be further crowded with the potential launch of Merck & Co Inc's MRK oral PCSK9 (MK-0616) and biosimilars.
- The analyst's Neutral rating is driven by VERV's ability to compete against well-established, wellentrenched, and deeperpocketed large pharma/biotech companies.
- Price Action: VERV shares are up 1.80% at $36.80 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.