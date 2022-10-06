CytoSorbents Secures US Govt Contract For Customized Filter Freeze-Dried Universal Plasma

- The U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity has awarded CytoSorbents Corp CTSO a three-year Phase 3 contract valued at $4.3 million for customized HemoDefend-BGA filter for sterile integration into collections systems for freeze-dried plasma processing to generate freeze-dried universal plasma.
- HemoDefend-BGA enables universal plasma and fresh whole blood transfusions by reducing anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies via the company's blood purification technology.
- The total addressable market for HemoDefend-BGA in transfusion medicine in westernized countries is an estimated $400-$600 million.
- Without the need for blood typing, the widespread availability of universal plasma could help save lives via faster emergency treatment in both civilian and military settings.
- Dr. Maryann Gruda, Principal Investigator, said the continued support and funding of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibody (BGA) reduction technology by the Defense Health Agency and U.S. Army would be instrumental in bringing this technology to market.
- This award will fund the development and scale-up of a specialized HemoDefend-BGA filter that can be integrated with freeze-dried plasma technologies to generate a logistically superior, low-titer plasma product.
- The HemoDefend-BGA filter is not yet approved in the U.S. or elsewhere.
- Price Action: CTSO shares are up 7.34% at $1.74 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.