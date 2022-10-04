ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Summit Therapeutics Seeks Partnership For Phase 3 Infection Candidate Development

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 4, 2022 11:49 AM | 1 min read
Summit Therapeutics Seeks Partnership For Phase 3 Infection Candidate Development
  • In an SEC filing, Summit Therapeutics Inc SMMT said it would seek partners or divestiture of ridinilazole as the path forward for the clinical development of the asset. 
  • Ridinilazole is the company’s Phase 3 product candidate for Clostridioides difficile infection (C. diff. infection or CDI). 
  • As a result of this determination, the company will discontinue its only active study for ridinilazole, a pediatric clinical trial evaluating ridinilazole, for treating adolescent patients with CDI.
  • Related: Summit Therapeutics Mulls Additional Trial For Its Once Failed Infection Candidate.
  • As previously communicated, the company held a Type C meeting with the FDA, during which the FDA and Summit discussed a possible pathway to advance ridinilazole to achieve marketing authorization. 
  • This pathway would involve at least one additional registrational trial, for which Summit will seek a partner to perform.
  • Further, the company plans to present the data associated with ridinilazole's Phase 3 clinical trial, Ri-CoDIFy, at IDWeek 2022 later this month.
  • Price Action: SMMT shares are trading higher by 2.06% at $1.23 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareGeneral