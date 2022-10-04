Summit Therapeutics Seeks Partnership For Phase 3 Infection Candidate Development

by

said it would seek partners or divestiture of ridinilazole as the path forward for the clinical development of the asset. Ridinilazole is the company’s Phase 3 product candidate for Clostridioides difficile infection (C. diff. infection or CDI).

As a result of this determination, the company will discontinue its only active study for ridinilazole, a pediatric clinical trial evaluating ridinilazole, for treating adolescent patients with CDI.

As previously communicated, the company held a Type C meeting with the FDA, during which the FDA and Summit discussed a possible pathway to advance ridinilazole to achieve marketing authorization.

This pathway would involve at least one additional registrational trial, for which Summit will seek a partner to perform.

Further, the company plans to present the data associated with ridinilazole's Phase 3 clinical trial, Ri-CoDIFy, at IDWeek 2022 later this month.

Price Action: SMMT shares are trading higher by 2.06% at $1.23 on the last check Tuesday.

