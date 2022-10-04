Summit Therapeutics Seeks Partnership For Phase 3 Infection Candidate Development

- In an SEC filing, Summit Therapeutics Inc SMMT said it would seek partners or divestiture of ridinilazole as the path forward for the clinical development of the asset.
- Ridinilazole is the company’s Phase 3 product candidate for Clostridioides difficile infection (C. diff. infection or CDI).
- As a result of this determination, the company will discontinue its only active study for ridinilazole, a pediatric clinical trial evaluating ridinilazole, for treating adolescent patients with CDI.
- Related: Summit Therapeutics Mulls Additional Trial For Its Once Failed Infection Candidate.
- As previously communicated, the company held a Type C meeting with the FDA, during which the FDA and Summit discussed a possible pathway to advance ridinilazole to achieve marketing authorization.
- This pathway would involve at least one additional registrational trial, for which Summit will seek a partner to perform.
- Further, the company plans to present the data associated with ridinilazole's Phase 3 clinical trial, Ri-CoDIFy, at IDWeek 2022 later this month.
- Price Action: SMMT shares are trading higher by 2.06% at $1.23 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.