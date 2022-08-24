Aeglea Bio Feels FDA Refusal Pinch, Cuts Workforce, Shifts Pipeline Focus

Pressure BioSciences Inc. PBIO, a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables and specialty-testing services to the worldwide cosmetics, nutraceuticals, biotherapeutics and food/beverage industries, today announced the company will team up with science-driven skin-care industry leader Dr. Adrienne Denese, the creator and president of Dr. Denese SkinScience® — one of the most successful, highly rated, award-winning and longest-lasting skin care lines in the history of Quality Value Convenience (QVC).

Under the two-year collaborative research and development agreement between Pressure BioSciences and Dr. Denese SkinScience, the two companies will decide on specific skin care projects to pursue. Statements of work will be developed, with approved budgets, timetables and remuneration formulas for both companies.

Completed Work

Pressure BioSciences (PBI) and Dr. Denese have already agreed to focus on the use of PBI’s unique Ultra Shear Technology™ (UST) nano emulsification platform to enhance existing and develop new skin care products for Dr. Denese SkinScience. The UST platform’s proven ability to process oil-based active ingredients such as retinol, vitamins and antioxidants into effective water-soluble formulations is expected to offer more effective absorption, bioavailability and therapeutic benefits to users of Dr. Denese SkinScience existing quality-leading skin care products.

Comments From Executives

Denese said, “Having achieved over $560 million in QVC sales over a 20-year period, I am very proud of our company’s track record, my team and the very loyal customer base that we have built under the Dr. Denese SkinScience brand. My mission has always been to develop and deliver the highest-quality skin care products with life-changing effectiveness. Therefore, I could not be more excited at the prospect of teaming up with PBI and putting their UST platform’s remarkable breakthrough in nanoemulsion effectiveness to work, in new generations of skin care products.

“I believe our partnership offers the opportunity to make new category-changing products that I have dreamed about to enhance selected existing products and to take these revolutionary new products to much greater heights and to many new customers through our existing QVC, e-commerce and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN channels as well as through our new Costco Wholesale Corp. COST affiliation.”

PBI President and CEO Richard T. Schumacher observed, “From 2019 to 2021, Dr. Denese averaged close to $20 million per year in total sales. In 2022, with help from new channel partner Costco, sales are expected to increase significantly. The launch of a new generation of products processed by PBI’s patented UST platform, for the first time ever in the cosmeceuticals area, is planned for 2023, which we expect to result in a very fulfilling and exciting year for Dr. Denese and her very loyal customers — and for PBI!”

Schumacher concluded, “Although final determination of the order of development of these new and enhanced products is yet to be announced, both Dr. Denese SkinScience and PBI understand that these are potential game-changers in an industry whose 2021 global market size was estimated to be over $130 billion. We look at this partnership as an opportunity for multimillion-dollar accretive revenue growth for both companies over the next two years, with the potential to dramatically enhance the growth trajectory and profitability of both Dr. Denese SkinScience and PBI for years to come.”

About Pressure Biosciences

Pressure BioSciences Inc. is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for life sciences and other industries worldwide. Its products are based on the unique properties of both constant and alternating hydrostatic pressure.

Pressure cycling technology (PCT) is a patented, enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly. Its primary focus is on the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil and plant biology, forensics and counter-bioterror applications.

Additionally, major new market opportunities have reportedly emerged in the use of their pressure-based technologies in two major areas. The first is the use of its recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold Inc. to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector. The second is the use of its recently patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform. The latter allows users to create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids such as oils and water and to prepare higher-quality, homogenized, extended shelf life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing nonthermal technologies.

Photo by Kier in Sight on Unsplash

