Autolus Therapeutics Stock Jumps After Bristol Myers Pact For Safety Switch System

- Autolus Therapeutics plc AUTL has entered into an agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.
- The agreement grants Bristol Myers Squibb access to incorporate Autolus' proprietary RQR8 safety switch into an initial set of selected cell therapy cancer programs.
- Bristol Myers has an option to incorporate the RQR8 safety switch in additional cell therapy programs beyond the initial set of selected programs.
- Safety switches are designed to allow pharmacological agents to selectively eliminate cell therapy if a patient experiences severe adverse side effects from the treatment.
- Autolus' proprietary RQR8 switch works by administration with the widely available and approved pharmaceutical antibody, rituximab.
- Safety switches form part of Autolus' suite of cell programming modules designed to provide precise targeting, controlled, enhanced and sustained CAR T activity in a hostile tumor microenvironment.
- Autolus will receive an upfront payment with the potential for near-term option exercise fees and development milestone payments.
- In addition, Autolus would receive royalties on net sales of all Bristol Myers Squibb cell therapy products that incorporate the RQR8 safety switch.
- Price Action: AUTL shares are up 17.43% at $2.56 on the last check Tuesday.
