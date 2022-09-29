SIGA Technologies Bags New DoD Contract For Monkeypox Treatment

by

announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) awarded a new contract to the company to procure up to $10.7 million of oral TPOXX. About $5.1 million of oral TPOXX is targeted for delivery in 2022, and the remainder is subject to an option at the sole discretion of the DoD.

This contract follows an award made earlier this year to procure $7.4 million of oral TPOXX.

: SIGA Announces $16M Procurement Orders For Its Monkeypox Treatment. SIGA has been collaborating with the DoD's Joint Program to develop the Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) indication for oral TPOXX, and this work is supported by a separate development contract worth approximately $26 million.

In July 2018, the FDA approved oral TPOXX for smallpox to mitigate the impact of a potential outbreak or bioterror attack.

In December 2021, Health Canada approved oral TPOXX for the same indication.

Tecovirimat (TPOXX) was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in January 2022 and by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the U.K. in July 2022 with a broader label that covers the treatment of smallpox, monkeypox, cowpox, and complications from vaccination for smallpox.

Price Action: SIGA shares are down 6.05% at $9.94 on the last check Thursday.

