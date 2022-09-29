SIGA Technologies Bags New DoD Contract For Monkeypox Treatment

- SIGA Technologies Inc SIGA announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) awarded a new contract to the company to procure up to $10.7 million of oral TPOXX.
- About $5.1 million of oral TPOXX is targeted for delivery in 2022, and the remainder is subject to an option at the sole discretion of the DoD.
- This contract follows an award made earlier this year to procure $7.4 million of oral TPOXX.
- Related: SIGA Announces $16M Procurement Orders For Its Monkeypox Treatment.
- SIGA has been collaborating with the DoD's Joint Program to develop the Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) indication for oral TPOXX, and this work is supported by a separate development contract worth approximately $26 million.
- In July 2018, the FDA approved oral TPOXX for smallpox to mitigate the impact of a potential outbreak or bioterror attack.
- In December 2021, Health Canada approved oral TPOXX for the same indication.
- Tecovirimat (TPOXX) was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in January 2022 and by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the U.K. in July 2022 with a broader label that covers the treatment of smallpox, monkeypox, cowpox, and complications from vaccination for smallpox.
- Price Action: SIGA shares are down 6.05% at $9.94 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.