SIGA Announces $16M Procurement Orders For Its Monkeypox Treatment

received approximately $16 million in international procurement orders for oral TPOXX (tecovirimat) in August and early September. The orders include an approximate $10 million order by the European Commission and approximately $6 million of orders from two countries in the Asia Pacific region, one of which is a new customer.

The order from the European Commission is for emergency short-term stockpiling and/or deployment of oral TPOXX (tecovirimat) in connection with the monkeypox outbreak.

In addition to procuring oral TPOXX through the funding of direct purchases, the European Commission is also coordinating country-level procurement through the use of a joint procurement mechanism.

SIGA expects to complete the delivery of these most recent orders in 2022. To date this year, including the recent orders, SIGA has received approximately $76 million of international orders for oral TPOXX. It is expected that at least $65 million of these orders will be delivered in 2022.

Price Action: SIGA shares are up 0.39% at $10.32 on the last check Monday.

