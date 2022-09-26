ñol

SIGA Announces $16M Procurement Orders For Its Monkeypox Treatment

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 26, 2022 12:08 PM | 1 min read
SIGA Announces $16M Procurement Orders For Its Monkeypox Treatment
  • SIGA Technologies Inc SIGA received approximately $16 million in international procurement orders for oral TPOXX (tecovirimat) in August and early September.
  • The orders include an approximate $10 million order by the European Commission and approximately $6 million of orders from two countries in the Asia Pacific region, one of which is a new customer.
  • The order from the European Commission is for emergency short-term stockpiling and/or deployment of oral TPOXX (tecovirimat) in connection with the monkeypox outbreak. 
  • Related: SIGA Tech Made The Smallpox Treatment As Post-9/11 Bioterrorism Defense.
  • In addition to procuring oral TPOXX through the funding of direct purchases, the European Commission is also coordinating country-level procurement through the use of a joint procurement mechanism. 
  • SIGA expects to complete the delivery of these most recent orders in 2022. To date this year, including the recent orders, SIGA has received approximately $76 million of international orders for oral TPOXX. It is expected that at least $65 million of these orders will be delivered in 2022.
  • Price Action: SIGA shares are up 0.39% at $10.32 on the last check Monday.

