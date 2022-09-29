ñol

Silence Therapeutics' Thalassemia Hopeful Shows Favorable Safety Profile In Early Stage Study

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 29, 2022 11:25 AM | 1 min read
Silence Therapeutics' Thalassemia Hopeful Shows Favorable Safety Profile In Early Stage Study
  • Silence Therapeutics plc SLN announced preliminary results from the single dose component of the GEMINI II phase 1 study of SLN124 in 24 adults with non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia.
  • The primary objective of the single dose arm was to evaluate the safety and tolerability of SLN124 subcutaneous dosing (1.0, 3.0, and 6.0 mg/kg) in alpha/beta-thalassemia patients. 
  • Following a single dose, there were no serious adverse events, severe treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) that were SLN124 related, or TEAEs leading to withdrawal. 
  • No dose-limiting toxicities or drug-related liver injuries were observed.
  • Pharmacokinetic (PK) parameters and pharmacodynamic (PD) biomarkers of iron metabolism are being evaluated in the study's ongoing multiple dose arm, which is anticipated to read out next year. 
  • SLN124 is a gene 'silencing' therapy – one that is designed to temporarily block a specific gene's message that would otherwise trigger an unwanted effect. In this case, SLN124 aims to temporarily 'silence' TMPRSS6, a gene that prevents the liver from producing a particular hormone that controls iron levels in the body – hepcidin. 
  • Price Action: SLN shares are trading at $10.00 on the last check Thursday.

