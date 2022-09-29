Galecto's Myelofibrosis Candidate Reduces Bone Marrow Fibrosis

- Galecto Inc GLTO announced results from a planned intermediate assessment of its ongoing MYLOX-1 Phase 2a trial of GB2064 for myelofibrosis.
- Fibrosis is a key disease mechanism of myelofibrosis that destroys bone marrow function.
- Four out of five evaluable patients who received GB2064 monotherapy for at least six months experienced a ≥ 1-grade reduction in collagen fibrosis of the bone marrow, an improvement suggesting that GB2064 could impact the progression of the disease and be disease-modifying.
- All four patients also showed stable hematological parameters and stable spleen volume over the six-month treatment period, and none required transfusion.
- GB2064 has shown a generally acceptable tolerability profile to date. Sixteen patients have been dosed with GB2064 in the MYLOX-1 trial. Eight patients have completed or continue to receive treatment, and eight have discontinued treatment due to an adverse event or disease progression.
- Dr. Hans Schambye, President and CEO, commented, "These intermediate results strengthen our belief that GB2064 has the potential to be a disease-modifying therapy for multiple cancers and fibrotic diseases."
- Dr. Schambye continued, "With respect to our other ongoing clinical programs, we anticipate announcing top-line results from our Phase 1b/2a GULLIVER-2 trial for liver cirrhosis in the coming weeks."
- Price Action: GLTO shares are down 12.92% at $2.09 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.