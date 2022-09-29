Galecto's Myelofibrosis Candidate Reduces Bone Marrow Fibrosis

by

Galecto Inc GLTO announced results from a planned intermediate assessment of its ongoing MYLOX-1 Phase 2a trial of GB2064 for myelofibrosis.

announced results from a planned intermediate assessment of its ongoing MYLOX-1 Phase 2a trial of GB2064 for myelofibrosis. Fibrosis is a key disease mechanism of myelofibrosis that destroys bone marrow function.

Four out of five evaluable patients who received GB2064 monotherapy for at least six months experienced a ≥ 1-grade reduction in collagen fibrosis of the bone marrow, an improvement suggesting that GB2064 could impact the progression of the disease and be disease-modifying.

All four patients also showed stable hematological parameters and stable spleen volume over the six-month treatment period, and none required transfusion.

GB2064 has shown a generally acceptable tolerability profile to date. Sixteen patients have been dosed with GB2064 in the MYLOX-1 trial. Eight patients have completed or continue to receive treatment, and eight have discontinued treatment due to an adverse event or disease progression.

Dr. Hans Schambye, President and CEO, commented, "These intermediate results strengthen our belief that GB2064 has the potential to be a disease-modifying therapy for multiple cancers and fibrotic diseases."

Dr. Schambye continued, "With respect to our other ongoing clinical programs, we anticipate announcing top-line results from our Phase 1b/2a GULLIVER-2 trial for liver cirrhosis in the coming weeks."

Price Action: GLTO shares are down 12.92% at $2.09 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.