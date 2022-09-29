ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Axcella Shares Jump Despite Mixed Bag Data From Mid-Stage NASH Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 29, 2022 9:17 AM | 1 min read
Axcella Shares Jump Despite Mixed Bag Data From Mid-Stage NASH Trial
  • Axcella Therapeutics AXLA reported interim results from its ongoing global Phase 2b EMMPACT study of AXA1125 for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
  • At 24 weeks, Axcella said all patients taking the high dose of its drug, AXA1125, showed statistically significant improvement in liver stiffness measurement (LSM) compared to placebo, coming in at a p-value of 0.0096 with an absolute change in LSM at -4.07 kilopascals (kPa). 
  • The low-dose arm did not reach statistical significance with -2.01 kPa and a p-value of 0.0992. Positive changes in liver stiffness are correlated with improvement in fibrosis.
  • Related: Axcella's NASH Candidate Shows Favorable Action In Long COVID-Related Fatigue.
  • At 12 and 24 weeks, all patients analyzed were shown to have statistically significant improvements in alanine aminotransferase (ALT), indicative of liver cell inflammation, Axcella said. 
  • The improvements came in at -28.61% (p=0.0183) for the low dose and -36.3% (p=0.0017) for high dose.
  • Findings demonstrate improvement in hepatic fat as measured by MRI-PDFF.
  • All subjects experienced significantly greater changes in MRI-PDFF at 12 weeks but were not statistically significant in the small number of subjects at 24 weeks.
  • The company expects to report the topline, 48-week biopsy results in the first half of 2024.
  • Price Action: AXLA stock is up 12.7% at $1.95 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral