by

Axcella Health Inc AXLA has reported topline results from the Phase 2a study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AXA1125 in patients with fatigue related to Long COVID.

has reported topline results from the Phase 2a study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AXA1125 in patients with fatigue related to Long COVID. In the study, 41 subjects were enrolled and randomized to receive either 67.8 grams per day of AXA1125 or a matched placebo.

Subjects who received AXA1125 had improvements in mental and physical fatigue measures that were both highly statistically significant and clinically relevant compared to those who received placebo.

Mean changes in total, physical and mental scores in the CFQ-11 versus placebo were -4.30, -2.94, and -1.32, respectively.

Clinically meaningful shifts in physical and mental fatigue severity were also noted in subjects who received AXA1125 than the placebo.

There was a notable trend toward significant improvement in serum lactate levels after a 6MWT in AXA1125 subjects (p=0.0730). AXA1125 was safe and well tolerated, with no significant adverse events reported by study subjects.

Price Action: AXLA shares are up 21.10% at $2.35 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.