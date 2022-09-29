Windtree Therapeutics Stock Surges After Positive Istaroxime Data In Cardiogenic Shock

by

Windtree Therapeutics Inc WINT reported that the results of its positive Phase 2 istaroxime study in early cardiogenic shock were published in the European Journal of Heart Failure.

reported that the results of its positive Phase 2 istaroxime study in early cardiogenic shock were published in the European Journal of Heart Failure. Cardiogenic shock is a severe condition when the heart fails significantly and cannot pump enough blood and oxygen to the brain, kidneys, and other vital organs.

The results published in the European Journal of Heart Failure demonstrate that istaroxime can rapidly and significantly improve blood pressure and key cardiac function parameters with an acceptable tolerability profile.

Windtree Reveals Encouraging Data From Istaroxime Study In Early Cardiogenic Shock. The SEISMiC study met its primary endpoint of significantly improved systolic blood pressure compared to the control group at 6 hours.

The significant improvement in blood pressure profile persisted through 24 hours.

Patients treated with istaroxime experienced a substantial increase in stroke volume (the amount of blood pumped from the heart with each contraction) that contributed to an increased cardiac output without increasing heart rate.

The study met several other secondary endpoint assessments of cardiac function.

Notably, renal function was not worsened.

Price Action: WINT shares are up 38.3% at $0.44 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

