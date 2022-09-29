Windtree Therapeutics Stock Surges After Positive Istaroxime Data In Cardiogenic Shock

- Windtree Therapeutics Inc WINT reported that the results of its positive Phase 2 istaroxime study in early cardiogenic shock were published in the European Journal of Heart Failure.
- Cardiogenic shock is a severe condition when the heart fails significantly and cannot pump enough blood and oxygen to the brain, kidneys, and other vital organs.
- The results published in the European Journal of Heart Failure demonstrate that istaroxime can rapidly and significantly improve blood pressure and key cardiac function parameters with an acceptable tolerability profile.
- The SEISMiC study met its primary endpoint of significantly improved systolic blood pressure compared to the control group at 6 hours.
- The significant improvement in blood pressure profile persisted through 24 hours.
- Patients treated with istaroxime experienced a substantial increase in stroke volume (the amount of blood pumped from the heart with each contraction) that contributed to an increased cardiac output without increasing heart rate.
- The study met several other secondary endpoint assessments of cardiac function.
- Notably, renal function was not worsened.
- Price Action: WINT shares are up 38.3% at $0.44 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
