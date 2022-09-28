ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data From Atopic Dermatitis Candidate

by

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ASLN

announced the presentation of new translational eblasakimab data at the Annual European Society for Dermatological Research (ESDR) Meeting. The company noted the new translational data presented at ESDR provide novel and differentiated mechanistic insights into IL-13Rα1 mediated cytokine signaling in atopic dermatitis (AD).

First poster data showed increased IL-13Rα1 expression on mast cells and eosinophils in skin samples from atopic dermatitis (AD) patients, reinforcing the central role of IL-13Rα1.

Eblasakimab significantly reduced neuronal itch sensitization caused by distinct IL-4 and IL-13 itch pathways.

An emerging role of IL-13Rα1 signaling in mediating neuronal excitability and sensitivity beyond AD was identified.

Earlier this month, ASLAN announced a new clinical trial of eblasakimab for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adult patients who have previously been treated with dupilumab.

Dubbed TREK-DX trial, the study is expected to enroll the first patient in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In January 2022, ASLAN initiated the TREK-AD Phase 2b trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of eblasakimab in moderate-to-severe AD patients. Topline data is expected in the first half of 2023.

Price Action: ASLN shares are up 1.64% at $0.62 on the last check Wednesday.

