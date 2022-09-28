ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Presents New Data From Atopic Dermatitis Candidate

- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ASLN announced the presentation of new translational eblasakimab data at the Annual European Society for Dermatological Research (ESDR) Meeting.
- The company noted the new translational data presented at ESDR provide novel and differentiated mechanistic insights into IL-13Rα1 mediated cytokine signaling in atopic dermatitis (AD).
- First poster data showed increased IL-13Rα1 expression on mast cells and eosinophils in skin samples from atopic dermatitis (AD) patients, reinforcing the central role of IL-13Rα1.
- Eblasakimab significantly reduced neuronal itch sensitization caused by distinct IL-4 and IL-13 itch pathways.
- An emerging role of IL-13Rα1 signaling in mediating neuronal excitability and sensitivity beyond AD was identified.
- Earlier this month, ASLAN announced a new clinical trial of eblasakimab for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adult patients who have previously been treated with dupilumab.
- Dubbed TREK-DX trial, the study is expected to enroll the first patient in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- In January 2022, ASLAN initiated the TREK-AD Phase 2b trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of eblasakimab in moderate-to-severe AD patients. Topline data is expected in the first half of 2023.
- Price Action: ASLN shares are up 1.64% at $0.62 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.