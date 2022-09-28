ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Ocugen Inks US Development Pact For Its Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 28, 2022 9:44 AM | 1 min read
Ocugen Inks US Development Pact For Its Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine
  • Ocugen Inc OCGN has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Washington University to develop, manufacture and commercialize its intranasally delivered COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., Europe, and Japan.
  • This vaccine is already authorized for emergency use in India and is essential to Ocugen's COVID-19 vaccine portfolio.
  • Related: Ocugen's Partner COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Shows Encouraging Action In Children Below 18 Years.
  • "Washington University's COVID-19 nasal vaccine technology has been shown to induce strong mucosal immunity with the potential to reduce SARS-CoV-2 infection, transmission, and the emergence of new variants," said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen.
  • Ocugen's intranasal vaccine candidate is a recombinant, replication-deficient, adenovirus-vectored vaccine with a prefusion-stabilized spike protein. 
  • Ocugen intends to work closely with U.S. government agencies tasked with pandemic preparedness and response to initiate clinical trials, manufacture the intranasal vaccine, and pursue funding and investment options.
  • Price Action: OCGN shares are up 12.9% at $2.06 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral