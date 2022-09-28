Ocugen Inks US Development Pact For Its Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine

- Ocugen Inc OCGN has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Washington University to develop, manufacture and commercialize its intranasally delivered COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., Europe, and Japan.
- This vaccine is already authorized for emergency use in India and is essential to Ocugen's COVID-19 vaccine portfolio.
- Related: Ocugen's Partner COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Shows Encouraging Action In Children Below 18 Years.
- "Washington University's COVID-19 nasal vaccine technology has been shown to induce strong mucosal immunity with the potential to reduce SARS-CoV-2 infection, transmission, and the emergence of new variants," said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Ocugen.
- Ocugen's intranasal vaccine candidate is a recombinant, replication-deficient, adenovirus-vectored vaccine with a prefusion-stabilized spike protein.
- Ocugen intends to work closely with U.S. government agencies tasked with pandemic preparedness and response to initiate clinical trials, manufacture the intranasal vaccine, and pursue funding and investment options.
- Price Action: OCGN shares are up 12.9% at $2.06 on the last check Wednesday.
