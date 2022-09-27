Novavax Says Initial 1M Doses Of Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine Are Available In UK

- Novavax Inc NVAX announced that an initial one million doses of Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine are now available in the U.K.
- Nuvaxovid is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine granted authorization from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). It will be offered per the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice.
- The MHRA granted Conditional Marketing Authorization for Nuvaxovid's use as a two-dose primary series vaccine in adults aged 18 and older in February 2022 and adolescents aged 12 through 17 in August 2022.
- In August, FDA also granted expanded use authorization for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents.
- Novavax submitted a request to the MHRA for expanded CMA of Nuvaxovid as a booster in adults aged 18 and older in June and is awaiting a decision from the agency.
- Price Action: NVAX shares are up 6.41% at $20.08 on the last check Tuesday.
