Novavax Says Initial 1M Doses Of Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine Are Available In UK

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 27, 2022 12:48 PM | 1 min read
  • Novavax Inc NVAX announced that an initial one million doses of Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine are now available in the U.K.
  • Nuvaxovid is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine granted authorization from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). It will be offered per the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice.
  • Related: Europe Backs Approval Of Omicron-Adapted COVID-19 Vaccines.
  • The MHRA granted Conditional Marketing Authorization for Nuvaxovid's use as a two-dose primary series vaccine in adults aged 18 and older in February 2022 and adolescents aged 12 through 17 in August 2022
  • In August, FDA also granted expanded use authorization for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents. 
  • Novavax submitted a request to the MHRA for expanded CMA of Nuvaxovid as a booster in adults aged 18 and older in June and is awaiting a decision from the agency.
  • Price Action: NVAX shares are up 6.41% at $20.08 on the last check Tuesday.

