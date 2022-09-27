Equillium Shares Ride Higher After Positive Data From Lead Asset In Kidney Inflammation

- Equillium Inc EQ has announced interim results from the Type B portion of the EQUALISE study evaluating itolizumab in patients with lupus nephritis (LN).
- The interim data from the LN portion of the EQUALISE study showed compelling responses in a patient population with significantly greater baseline proteinuria than in recent studies, with a mean baseline urine protein creatinine ratio (UPCR) of 5.8 grams, the company said.
- At the end of the study, 83% of patients achieved a complete or partial clinical response, with 67% reaching a greater than 80% reduction in UPCR.
- 8 of 12 (67%) subjects achieved over 50% reduction in UPCR (6 subjects still dosing).
- The company continues to enroll patients in the Type B portion of the EQUALISE study and anticipates sharing topline data in mid-2023.
- Itolizumab was generally safe and well tolerated, with no drug-related serious adverse events or treatment discontinuations.
- Price Action: EQ shares are up 21.8% at $2.35 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
