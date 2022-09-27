ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Equillium Shares Ride Higher After Positive Data From Lead Asset In Kidney Inflammation

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 27, 2022 8:04 AM | 1 min read
Equillium Shares Ride Higher After Positive Data From Lead Asset In Kidney Inflammation
  • Equillium Inc EQ has announced interim results from the Type B portion of the EQUALISE study evaluating itolizumab in patients with lupus nephritis (LN).
  • The interim data from the LN portion of the EQUALISE study showed compelling responses in a patient population with significantly greater baseline proteinuria than in recent studies, with a mean baseline urine protein creatinine ratio (UPCR) of 5.8 grams, the company said.
  • Also Read: Equillium Buys Inflammatory Bowel Disease Player In All-Stock Deal.
  • At the end of the study, 83% of patients achieved a complete or partial clinical response, with 67% reaching a greater than 80% reduction in UPCR. 
  • 8 of 12 (67%) subjects achieved over 50% reduction in UPCR (6 subjects still dosing).
  • The company continues to enroll patients in the Type B portion of the EQUALISE study and anticipates sharing topline data in mid-2023. 
  • Itolizumab was generally safe and well tolerated, with no drug-related serious adverse events or treatment discontinuations.
  • Price Action: EQ shares are up 21.8% at $2.35 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral