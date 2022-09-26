ñol

Adial Pharma Touts Positive Preclinical Data From Chronic Pain Candidate

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 26, 2022 12:43 PM | 1 min read
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc's ADIL subsidiary, Purnovate Inc, achieved positive in vivo data for PNV-5030 as a potential treatment for chronic pain.
  • The study was conducted in four groups of ten rats that underwent surgical injury of the sciatic nerve. 
  • At 30 minutes post-dose, PNV-5030 reduced pain by 43% compared to the control group, while acetaminophen (APAP) doses did not have a significant effect. 
  • PNV-5030 also demonstrated a 49% improvement in pain reduction over acetaminophen.
  Also ReadAdial Pharma's Subsidiary Shows Encouraging Preclinical Action For Inflammatory Bowel Disease Candidate
  • At 60 minutes post-dose, PNV-5030 reduced pain by 76% compared to the control group. PNV-5030 also demonstrated a 53% improvement in pain reduction over acetaminophen.
  • At 120 minutes post-dose, PNV-5030 reduced pain by 62% compared to the control group and by 56% at 180 minutes post-dose.
  • PNV-5030 has been tested to be more than 1000-fold selective over the adenosine A1 receptor. Historically, when selectivity has been achieved over the A1 receptor, water solubility has decreased, making biodistribution challenging. 
  • However, PNV-5030 has demonstrated more than 50 times greater solubility than other known selective adenosine compounds of the same class and has shown it achieves the necessary biodistribution.
  • Price Action: ADIL shares are down 1.28% at $0.37 on the last check Monday.

