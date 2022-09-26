Adial Pharma Touts Positive Preclinical Data From Chronic Pain Candidate

- Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc's ADIL subsidiary, Purnovate Inc, achieved positive in vivo data for PNV-5030 as a potential treatment for chronic pain.
- The study was conducted in four groups of ten rats that underwent surgical injury of the sciatic nerve.
- At 30 minutes post-dose, PNV-5030 reduced pain by 43% compared to the control group, while acetaminophen (APAP) doses did not have a significant effect.
- PNV-5030 also demonstrated a 49% improvement in pain reduction over acetaminophen.
- At 60 minutes post-dose, PNV-5030 reduced pain by 76% compared to the control group. PNV-5030 also demonstrated a 53% improvement in pain reduction over acetaminophen.
- At 120 minutes post-dose, PNV-5030 reduced pain by 62% compared to the control group and by 56% at 180 minutes post-dose.
- PNV-5030 has been tested to be more than 1000-fold selective over the adenosine A1 receptor. Historically, when selectivity has been achieved over the A1 receptor, water solubility has decreased, making biodistribution challenging.
- However, PNV-5030 has demonstrated more than 50 times greater solubility than other known selective adenosine compounds of the same class and has shown it achieves the necessary biodistribution.
- Price Action: ADIL shares are down 1.28% at $0.37 on the last check Monday.
