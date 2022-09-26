ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Lipocine To Focus On Central Nervous System Conditions; Explores Partnerships For Non-Core Assets

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 26, 2022 11:39 AM | 1 min read
Lipocine To Focus On Central Nervous System Conditions; Explores Partnerships For Non-Core Assets
  • Lipocine Inc LPCN announced its plans to focus on treating Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders. The company's priority is to advance its endogenous neuroactive steroids (NAS) pipeline. 
  • The CNS development portfolio includes LPCN 1154, a fast-acting oral antidepressant for postpartum depression (PPD) with potential for outpatient use; LPCN 2101 for women with epilepsy; and additional undisclosed CNS-focused candidates.
  • Lipocine's most advanced NAS candidate is LPCN 1154, a non-invasive, oral formulation of the neurosteroid brexanolone. Lipocine said the pilot PK bridge study (a prelude to a pivotal study required for an application filing) is ongoing, with results expected in Q1 of 2023.
  • Lipocine has developed a portfolio of non-CNS candidates, including LPCN 1144 for non-cirrhotic NASH, LPCN 1148 for decompensated liver cirrhosis, LPCN 1107 for prevention of pre-term birth, and LPCN 1111, a once-a-day therapy for TRT. 
  • The company intends to advance these programs further through partnerships. As a result, no further significant investment is expected for these programs. 
  • Lipocine had a cash balance of $37.4 million, sufficient to support operations and capital expenditure until at least September 2023.
  • In addition, LPCN plans to explore strategic partnerships and other opportunities for non-core assets.
  • Price Action: LPCN shares are down 3.53% at $0.48 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareGeneral