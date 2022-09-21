Clovis, Isotopia Ink Clinical Supply Pact For Lutetium-177 Used In Its Targeted Cancer Radiation Therapy

- Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS and Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd signed a clinical supply agreement that provides Clovis Oncology with Isotopia's lutetium-177 (177Lu) n.c.a. for use in the clinical development of FAP-2286, Clovis' fibroblast activation protein (FAP)-targeting therapeutic candidate.
- FAP-2286 is currently being investigated in the Phase 1/2 LuMIERE study for patients with advanced solid tumors.
- The agreement covers an initial period of two years. Further details of the agreement were not disclosed.
- 177Lu is a beta-emitting radiopharmaceutical precursor with a half-life of 6.7 days. It is used in precision oncology for targeted radionuclide therapy. It can deliver therapeutically-beneficial radiation precisely to a tumor when bound to disease-specific targeting therapeutics.
- Isotopia's 177Lu contains no metastable 177Lum, eliminating cost-intensive clinical waste management.
- In June, the first presentation of initial data from the Phase 1/2 LuMIERE study of FAP-2286 demonstrated a manageable safety profile and encouraging evidence of activity.
- The company plans to present a further interim data update during the EANM Congress in October 2022.
- Price Action: CLVS shares are up 5.36% at $1.17 on the last check Wednesday.
