ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Clovis, Isotopia Ink Clinical Supply Pact For Lutetium-177 Used In Its Targeted Cancer Radiation Therapy

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 21, 2022 11:29 AM | 1 min read
Clovis, Isotopia Ink Clinical Supply Pact For Lutetium-177 Used In Its Targeted Cancer Radiation Therapy
  • Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS and Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd signed a clinical supply agreement that provides Clovis Oncology with Isotopia's lutetium-177 (177Lu) n.c.a. for use in the clinical development of FAP-2286, Clovis' fibroblast activation protein (FAP)-targeting therapeutic candidate. 
  • FAP-2286 is currently being investigated in the Phase 1/2 LuMIERE study for patients with advanced solid tumors. 
  • The agreement covers an initial period of two years. Further details of the agreement were not disclosed.
  • 177Lu is a beta-emitting radiopharmaceutical precursor with a half-life of 6.7 days. It is used in precision oncology for targeted radionuclide therapy. It can deliver therapeutically-beneficial radiation precisely to a tumor when bound to disease-specific targeting therapeutics.
  •  Isotopia's 177Lu contains no metastable 177Lum, eliminating cost-intensive clinical waste management.
  • In June, the first presentation of initial data from the Phase 1/2 LuMIERE study of FAP-2286 demonstrated a manageable safety profile and encouraging evidence of activity.
  • The company plans to present a further interim data update during the EANM Congress in October 2022. 
  • Price Action: CLVS shares are up 5.36% at $1.17 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareContractsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral