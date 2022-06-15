ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Clovis Shares Jumps After Highlighting Data From Targeted Radiotherapy Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 15, 2022 7:49 AM | 1 min read
  • Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS announced a presentation detailing initial Phase 1 data from Phase 1/2 LuMIERE clinical study of FAP-2286 labeled with lutetium-177 (177Lu-FAP-2286). 
  • Overall, in nine patients treated in the first two dose cohorts, 177Lu-FAP-2286 demonstrated a manageable safety profile and encouraging evidence of activity, including a confirmed RECIST partial response in one patient. 
  • A confirmed RECIST partial response was reported in one heavily pre-treated patient in the 3.7 GBq dose cohort who completed six administrations of 177Lu-FAP-2286. 
  • Related: Clovis Oncology Targeted Cancer Radiation Therapy Shows Greater Tumor Inhibition.
  • A decrease in the serum tumor marker carcinoembryonic antigen was also observed in the patient over the 177Lu-FAP-2286 administration.
  • Recruitment for the third dose cohort (7.4 GBq) is ongoing.
  • The company updated the investigator-initiated Phase 1 study of FAP-2286 labeled with gallium-68 (68Ga-FAP-2286) as a novel imaging agent to identify metastatic cancer in patients with solid tumors.
  • The safety and tumor uptake of the imaging agent 68Ga-FAP-2286 is being evaluated, with plans for Phase 2 expansion cohorts in multiple tumor types to initiate in Q4 2022.
  • Price Action: CLVS shares are up 11.70% at $0.90 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral