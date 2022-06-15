Clovis Shares Jumps After Highlighting Data From Targeted Radiotherapy Trial

by

Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS announced a presentation detailing initial Phase 1 data from Phase 1/2 LuMIERE clinical study of FAP-2286 labeled with lutetium-177 (177Lu-FAP-2286).

announced a presentation detailing initial Phase 1 data from Phase 1/2 LuMIERE clinical study of FAP-2286 labeled with lutetium-177 (177Lu-FAP-2286). Overall, in nine patients treated in the first two dose cohorts, 177Lu-FAP-2286 demonstrated a manageable safety profile and encouraging evidence of activity, including a confirmed RECIST partial response in one patient.

A confirmed RECIST partial response was reported in one heavily pre-treated patient in the 3.7 GBq dose cohort who completed six administrations of 177Lu-FAP-2286.

A decrease in the serum tumor marker carcinoembryonic antigen was also observed in the patient over the 177Lu-FAP-2286 administration.

Recruitment for the third dose cohort (7.4 GBq) is ongoing.

The company updated the investigator-initiated Phase 1 study of FAP-2286 labeled with gallium-68 (68Ga-FAP-2286) as a novel imaging agent to identify metastatic cancer in patients with solid tumors.

The safety and tumor uptake of the imaging agent 68Ga-FAP-2286 is being evaluated, with plans for Phase 2 expansion cohorts in multiple tumor types to initiate in Q4 2022.

Price Action: CLVS shares are up 11.70% at $0.90 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

