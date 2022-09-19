FDA Approves Heron Therapeutics' Post-Op Nausea Treatment

- The FDA approved Heron Therapeutics Inc's HRTX Aponvie (aprepitant) injectable emulsion for intravenous use for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) in adults.
- Aponvie is the first and only IV formulation of aprepitant for PONV prevention.
- Aponvie is provided in a single-dose vial that delivers the full 32 mg dose approved for PONV. The ready-to-use, easy-to-administer, innovative IV formulation ensures rapid and consistent exposure in surgery patients.
- Administered via a single 30-second IV injection, Aponvie reaches drug levels associated with ≥97% receptor occupancy in the brain within five minutes and maintains therapeutic plasma concentrations for at least 48 hours.
- Clinical studies comparing oral aprepitant to the current standard of care, IV ondansetron, demonstrated that aprepitant was more effective.
- Treatment with aprepitant resulted in approximately 50% fewer patients vomiting in the first 24 and 48 hours compared to ondansetron. In clinical studies, Aponvie was well-tolerated and presented a safety profile comparable to oral aprepitant.
- In a 2020 Cochrane meta-analysis, aprepitant was ranked as the most effective drug approved for PONV prophylaxis, the most effective for preventing vomiting in the first 24 hours post-surgery, and the drug with the fewest adverse events.
- Price Action: HRTX shares closed 4.11% lower at $4.67 on Friday.
