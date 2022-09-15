- Omeros Corp OMER reported results from the narsoplimab arm of the I-SPY COVID Trial, sponsored by Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative (QLHC).
- Narsoplimab showed the largest reduction in mortality risk to date across all drugs reported from the I-SPY COVID Trial.
- The company said that in approximately half of the patients died in the narsoplimab group, and narsoplimab was not given or was prematurely stopped, with those patients dying 9 to 35 days later.
- Omeros adds that despite narsoplimab treatment exposure in a limited number of patients, a substantial efficacy signal was observed in reducing mortality risk for critically ill COVID-19 patients.
- Narsoplimab did not shorten the time to recovery in critically ill COVID-19 patients.
- The study did not identify any new safety signals for narsoplimab.
- The company says a substantial imbalance in the consented population was detected, creating a statistically significant bias against the narsoplimab arm, rendering analysis of the consented population meaningless.
- The I-SPY trial's data monitoring committee terminated the narsoplimab arm based on the biased analyses in the consented population before reaching the maximum of 125 patients.
- To avoid similarly biased outcomes in future trial arms, QLHC subsequently revised the protocol for its I-SPY COVID Trial to obtain patient consent before randomization.
- Price Action: OMER shares are down 27.46% at $3.91 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 Coronaviruswhy it's movingBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral