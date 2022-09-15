- Tenax Therapeutics Inc TENX is evaluating alternative strategic paths. Roth Capital Partners will support Tenax Therapeutics as its financial advisor in this process.
- Tenax Therapeutics and its Board of Directors believe the company's current valuation does not accurately reflect the potential value of its clinical-stage pipeline.
- Tenax Therapeutics is developing two Phase 3 ready assets - TNX-201 (modified release imatinib) for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and TNX-103 (oral levosimendan) for Pulmonary Hypertension with Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF).
- There is no set timetable for the strategic review process, and Tenax Therapeutics does not intend to provide updates unless or until the Board approves a specific action or determines that disclosure is appropriate or necessary, the company said.
- To optimize its financial resources through this strategic review process, the company is shifting the anticipated launch of the imatinib Phase 3 trial in PAH, previously anticipated to begin in 2H 2022, into 2023.
- Price Action: TENX shares are up 15.5% at $0.27 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
