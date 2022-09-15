- The Swiss competition commission (COMCO) has initiated an investigation against Novartis AG NVS over the alleged unlawful patent use to reduce competitive pressure.
- COMCO conducted an early morning raid on the company; however, it did not reveal the company's name in its statement. Meanwhile, the pharma major released a press release stating it is under investigation.
- "The company allegedly attempted to protect its drug for the treatment of skin diseases against competing products by using one of its patents to initiate litigation proceedings," COMCO said in a statement as quoted by Reuters.
- Novartis also said that COMCO had initiated an investigation in collaboration with the European Commission into the assertion of a patent in the broader field of dermatology treatments.
- "In connection with this investigation, COMCO representatives visited the company headquarters in Basel," Novartis said.
- "The opening of an investigation does not imply any finding of wrongdoing or any financial impact. Novartis is fully cooperating with the authorities and is confident to clarify the legitimacy of its position," the company added.
