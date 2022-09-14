ñol

After One Year Of Regulatory Hold, Larimar's Ataxia Candidate Sees Some Hope

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 14, 2022 9:35 AM | 1 min read
  • The FDA has cleared the initiation of Larimar Therapeutics Inc's LRMR 25 mg cohort of Phase 2 trial of CTI-1601 in Friedreich's ataxia patients.
  • In a written communication to Larimar, the FDA indicated it was lifting its full clinical hold on the CTI-1601 program and imposing a partial hold. 
  • The design of the upcoming Phase 2 trial is identical to the design proposed by Larimar, except for a requirement for the FDA to review data from the 25 mg cohort before escalating the dose in the second cohort. 
  • Larimar expects to begin the Phase 2 trial in Q4 2022, with top-line data expected in 2H 2023.
  • The CTI-1601 program was placed on a clinical following three mortalities out of 34 animals in a 26-week non-human primate (NHP) toxicology study designed to support extended dosing of patients with CTI-1601. 
  • All 3 of these NHPs were in the study's two highest dose groups, and all NHPs in the two lower dose groups survived until the study's end. 
  • To support CTI-1601 development, Larimar priced an underwritten offering of 22.22 million shares at $3.15 for gross proceeds of $70 million.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to 3.33 million additional shares.
  • Price Action: LRMR shares are up 1.27% at $3.19 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

