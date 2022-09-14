- MediciNova Inc MNOV received a Notice of Allowance Canadian patent covering MN-001 (tipelukast) and MN-002 (a significant metabolite of MN-001) for hypertriglyceridemia, hypercholesterolemia, and hyperlipoproteinemia.
- Once issued, the patent maturing from this allowed patent application is expected to expire no earlier than July 2034.
- The allowed claims cover the use of MN-001 or MN-002 for reducing triglyceride blood level, total cholesterol blood level, and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) blood level.
- The allowed claims cover oral administration, including liquid and solid dosage forms. The allowed claims cover a wide range of doses and a range of different dosing frequencies.
- "As we already have patents for similar indications in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, and Korea, we believe this additional patent in Canada could increase the potential value of MN-001. In our Phase 2 trial, which enrolled subjects with NASH or NAFLD with hypertriglyceridemia, MN-001 demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in mean serum triglycerides after only 8 weeks of treatment," said Kazuko Matsuda, Chief Medical Officer.
- Price Action: MNOV shares closed lower by 3.18% at $2.13 on Tuesday.
