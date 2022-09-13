ñol

Vaxxinity Starts Dosing In Phase 1 Migraine Vaccine Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 13, 2022 11:58 AM | 1 min read
Vaxxinity Starts Dosing In Phase 1 Migraine Vaccine Trial
  • Vaxxinity Inc VAXX announced that the first subjects had been dosed in the Phase 1 clinical trial of UB-313, a vaccine targeting calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP), for the preventive treatment of migraine.
  • The Phase 1 randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, multidose trial will enroll approximately 40 healthy volunteers in Belgium. 
  • The trial's objectives are to evaluate safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity. Serum anti-CGRP antibody titers will measure immunogenicity. Pharmacodynamics of the immune response will be measured by the inhibition of the capsaicin-induced increase in dermal blood flow, an established model of target engagement in migraine.
  • Price Action: VAXX shares are trading 2.09% higher at $2.20 on the last check Tuesday.

