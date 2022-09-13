- BeyondSpring Inc BYSI announced data from a poster presentation at the ESMO Congress 2022, including a new analysis from the Phase 2/3 PROTECTIVE-1 and PROTECTIVE-2 trials of plinabulin.
- Plinabulin, the company's lead asset, is a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent, a potent antigen-presenting cell (APC) inducer being developed as an anticancer agent.
- The data provides evidence of protection of bone marrow granulocyte-monocyte progenitor (GMP) stem cells within 24 hours after chemotherapy based on an evaluation of peripheral immature and mature neutrophil counts.
- The absolute neutrophil count (ANC) with and without plinabulin was comparable at pre-dose C1D1 (p=0.96) but was significantly higher at 24 hours post-chemo dose with plinabulin vs. control.
- At 24 hours post-chemo dose, the mean ANC had increased by 3.2 x 109/L with plinabulin, whereas the mean ANC had decreased by 0.55 x 109/L with the control due to the myelosuppressive effect of TAC chemotherapy.
- Price Action: BYSI shares are down 0.47% at $1.52 on the last check Tuesday.
