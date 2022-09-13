by

announced data from a poster presentation at the ESMO Congress 2022, including a new analysis from the Phase 2/3 PROTECTIVE-1 and PROTECTIVE-2 trials of plinabulin. Plinabulin, the company's lead asset, is a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent, a potent antigen-presenting cell (APC) inducer being developed as an anticancer agent.

BeyondSpring Presents New Data From Lead Asset On Neutropenia In Multiple Myeloma Patients. The data provides evidence of protection of bone marrow granulocyte-monocyte progenitor (GMP) stem cells within 24 hours after chemotherapy based on an evaluation of peripheral immature and mature neutrophil counts.

The absolute neutrophil count (ANC) with and without plinabulin was comparable at pre-dose C1D1 (p=0.96) but was significantly higher at 24 hours post-chemo dose with plinabulin vs. control.

At 24 hours post-chemo dose, the mean ANC had increased by 3.2 x 109/L with plinabulin, whereas the mean ANC had decreased by 0.55 x 109/L with the control due to the myelosuppressive effect of TAC chemotherapy.

