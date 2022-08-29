ñol

BeyondSpring Presents New Data From Lead Asset On Neutropenia In Multiple Myeloma Patients

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 29, 2022 11:33 AM | 1 min read
BeyondSpring Presents New Data From Lead Asset On Neutropenia In Multiple Myeloma Patients
  • BeyondSpring Inc BYSI announced new data from a study evaluating the reduction in neutropenia burden with lead asset plinabulin in combination with pegfilgrastim in multiple myeloma.
  • The study included patients who have undergone autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (AHCT) and have received a high dose of melphalan, a type of chemotherapy. 
  • Median white blood count on Day 0, 1 and 2 was 7.6 (3.6 – 9.8), 5 (3.2 – 13.6) and 18.7 (5.1-59.1) x 10^9 cells/L, respectively.
  • Related: BeyondSpring Cuts On-Third Of Its Workforce.
  • Of the eight engrafted patients, the median time to absolute neutrophil count > 0.5 x 10^9 cells/L was 11 days. The median number of days of ANC was <0.1 and <0.5 were two and five days, respectively;
  • Six patients had a fever at a median of eight days post-AHCT. Five patients with engraftment syndrome were treated with steroids, and there was one patient with non-engraftment-related neutropenic fever.
  • No patients have progressed or died.
  • Half of the patients had hypertension immediately after the plinabulin infusion, which is known toxicity and resolved within a few hours.
  • Price Action: BYSI shares are up 0.98% at $1.34 on the last check Monday.

European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

by Kenneth Adams, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 26, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
European Patent Office Issues Intent To Grant Longeveron Patent Related To Methods To Monitor Efficacy Of Lomecel-B™ Cell Therapy

Longeveron Inc. LGVN announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) had issued a notice of its intent to grant the Company a patent (EP Application No. 15861319.0) related to methods to treat endothelial dysfunction and monitor the efficacy of allogeneic mesenchymal cell therapies, also known as medicinal signalling cells (MSCs). The cells are administered to patients with cardiovascular disease through the monitoring of a protein, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF), which is a signal protein produced by many cells that stimulate the formation of blood vessels.

"We are extremely pleased to receive this notice from the European patent office," said Chris Min, M.D., Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Longeveron. "This patent will bolster our robust intellectual property portfolio and support our goal of delivering effective cell therapies for a range of aging-related and life-threatening conditions."

Now that the European Patent Office has issued an Intention to Grant, Longeveron will await the grant of the patent and then begin the process of registering the patent in a number of nation members of the European Patent Organization. In those jurisdictions where the patent is registered, the patent is expected to expire in November of 2035.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

