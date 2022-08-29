BeyondSpring Presents New Data From Lead Asset On Neutropenia In Multiple Myeloma Patients

- BeyondSpring Inc BYSI announced new data from a study evaluating the reduction in neutropenia burden with lead asset plinabulin in combination with pegfilgrastim in multiple myeloma.
- The study included patients who have undergone autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (AHCT) and have received a high dose of melphalan, a type of chemotherapy.
- Median white blood count on Day 0, 1 and 2 was 7.6 (3.6 – 9.8), 5 (3.2 – 13.6) and 18.7 (5.1-59.1) x 10^9 cells/L, respectively.
- Related: BeyondSpring Cuts On-Third Of Its Workforce.
- Of the eight engrafted patients, the median time to absolute neutrophil count > 0.5 x 10^9 cells/L was 11 days. The median number of days of ANC was <0.1 and <0.5 were two and five days, respectively;
- Six patients had a fever at a median of eight days post-AHCT. Five patients with engraftment syndrome were treated with steroids, and there was one patient with non-engraftment-related neutropenic fever.
- No patients have progressed or died.
- Half of the patients had hypertension immediately after the plinabulin infusion, which is known toxicity and resolved within a few hours.
- Price Action: BYSI shares are up 0.98% at $1.34 on the last check Monday.
