by

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc ALPN announced clinical updates from ALPN-303 and davoceticept programs. Key highlights from the announcement include:

announced clinical updates from ALPN-303 and davoceticept programs. Key highlights from the announcement include: ALPN-303 Well tolerated in healthy adults when administered intravenously or subcutaneously at doses up to 960 mg. Pharmacodynamic analyses further support the feasibility of convenient subcutaneous therapeutic dosing every four weeks. Initial data from the basket studies in renal, hematologic, and dermatologic autoimmune diseases are expected in 2H of 2023. The company plans to conduct a phase 2 proof-of-concept study in systemic lupus erythematosus.

Also Read: FDA Lifts Partial Hold On Alpine Immune's Davoceticept Combo Trial In Advanced Cancer.

FDA Lifts Partial Hold On Alpine Immune's Davoceticept Combo Trial In Advanced Cancer. Davoceticept (ALPN-202) Preliminary analyses of the NEON-2 trial of davoceticept plus pembrolizumab show a 37.8% reduction in prostate-specific antigen in castrate-resistant prostate cancer and a 25.5% reduction in tumor volume in poorly differentiated renal cell carcinoma (RCC). A third subject, with clear cell RCC, including prior primary resistance to nivolumab, achieved a durable confirmed partial response (-30%). Across the NEON-1 davoceticept monotherapy and NEON-2 studies, 2/5 (40%) and 3/5 (60%) of subjects have achieved a confirmed partial response or stable disease, respectively.

Price Action: ALPN shares closed lower by 1.21% at $8.16 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.