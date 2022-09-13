- Alpine Immune Sciences Inc ALPN announced clinical updates from ALPN-303 and davoceticept programs. Key highlights from the announcement include:
- ALPN-303
- Well tolerated in healthy adults when administered intravenously or subcutaneously at doses up to 960 mg.
- Pharmacodynamic analyses further support the feasibility of convenient subcutaneous therapeutic dosing every four weeks.
- Initial data from the basket studies in renal, hematologic, and dermatologic autoimmune diseases are expected in 2H of 2023.
- The company plans to conduct a phase 2 proof-of-concept study in systemic lupus erythematosus.
- Also Read: FDA Lifts Partial Hold On Alpine Immune's Davoceticept Combo Trial In Advanced Cancer.
- Davoceticept (ALPN-202)
- Preliminary analyses of the NEON-2 trial of davoceticept plus pembrolizumab show a 37.8% reduction in prostate-specific antigen in castrate-resistant prostate cancer and a 25.5% reduction in tumor volume in poorly differentiated renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
- A third subject, with clear cell RCC, including prior primary resistance to nivolumab, achieved a durable confirmed partial response (-30%).
- Across the NEON-1 davoceticept monotherapy and NEON-2 studies, 2/5 (40%) and 3/5 (60%) of subjects have achieved a confirmed partial response or stable disease, respectively.
- Price Action: ALPN shares closed lower by 1.21% at $8.16 on Monday.
