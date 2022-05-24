FDA Lifts Partial Hold On Alpine Immune's Davoceticept Combo Trial In Advanced Cancer

by

The FDA has removed the partial clinical hold placed on Alpine Immune Sciences Inc's ALPN NEON-2 trial of davoceticept (ALPN-202) in advanced malignancies.

NEON-2 trial of davoceticept (ALPN-202) in advanced malignancies. Davoceticept is a first-in-class conditional CD28 costimulator and a dual checkpoint inhibitor.

The partial clinical hold was prompted by Alpine's report of patient death in the NEON-2 trial.

The trial is evaluating davoceticept combined with Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

Alpine Immune's Davoceticept Monotherapy Reduces Tumors In Early Stage Study The FDA removed the hold after a review of the company's Complete Response, which included a comprehensive review of the davoceticept safety database and a revised investigator brochure and study protocol.

The ongoing NEON-1 study of davoceticept as monotherapy was not subject to the hold.

Price Action: ALPN shares are up 2.53% at $8.51 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

