FDA Lifts Partial Hold On Alpine Immune's Davoceticept Combo Trial In Advanced Cancer

- The FDA has removed the partial clinical hold placed on Alpine Immune Sciences Inc's ALPN NEON-2 trial of davoceticept (ALPN-202) in advanced malignancies.
- Davoceticept is a first-in-class conditional CD28 costimulator and a dual checkpoint inhibitor.
- The partial clinical hold was prompted by Alpine's report of patient death in the NEON-2 trial.
- The trial is evaluating davoceticept combined with Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab).
- Related: Alpine Immune's Davoceticept Monotherapy Reduces Tumors In Early Stage Study
- The FDA removed the hold after a review of the company's Complete Response, which included a comprehensive review of the davoceticept safety database and a revised investigator brochure and study protocol.
- The ongoing NEON-1 study of davoceticept as monotherapy was not subject to the hold.
- Price Action: ALPN shares are up 2.53% at $8.51 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.