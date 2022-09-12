by

The shares of oncology-focused Ideaya Biosciences Inc IDYA are trading higher after interim data from its solid tumor candidate darovasertib with cancer therapy crizotinib in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma (MUM).

Interim results confirmed partial responses in four out of eight evaluable patients, or an overall response rate of 50%, in first-line metastatic uveal melanoma patients.

89% of patients showed tumor shrinkage in any-line metastatic uveal melanoma patients, the company said.

15 of 35 evaluable patients observed partial responses with >30% tumor reduction, including 11 confirmed and four unconfirmed partial responses.

50% of the overall response rate was observed, with 4 of 8 evaluable patients having a confirmed partial response (PR).

Meanwhile, the median progression-free survival has not yet been reached in first-line metastatic uveal melanoma patients, while median progression-free survival is around five months for any-line metastatic uveal melanoma patients.

The company plans to launch a potential registration-enabling trial in Q1 2023.

Price Action: IDYA shares are up 26.40% at $11.69 on the last check Monday.

