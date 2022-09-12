- The shares of oncology-focused Ideaya Biosciences Inc IDYA are trading higher after interim data from its solid tumor candidate darovasertib with cancer therapy crizotinib in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma (MUM).
- Interim results confirmed partial responses in four out of eight evaluable patients, or an overall response rate of 50%, in first-line metastatic uveal melanoma patients.
- 89% of patients showed tumor shrinkage in any-line metastatic uveal melanoma patients, the company said.
- 15 of 35 evaluable patients observed partial responses with >30% tumor reduction, including 11 confirmed and four unconfirmed partial responses.
- 50% of the overall response rate was observed, with 4 of 8 evaluable patients having a confirmed partial response (PR).
- Meanwhile, the median progression-free survival has not yet been reached in first-line metastatic uveal melanoma patients, while median progression-free survival is around five months for any-line metastatic uveal melanoma patients.
- The company plans to launch a potential registration-enabling trial in Q1 2023.
- Price Action: IDYA shares are up 26.40% at $11.69 on the last check Monday.
